First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $123.79 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

