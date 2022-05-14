Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $31,288.14 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,864,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $3,545,400.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $877,600.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47.

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $3,154,200.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $137.91 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,563,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.92.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.