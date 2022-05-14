AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,622,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,983,541,000 after purchasing an additional 355,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

