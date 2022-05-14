Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $332.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $316.73 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.00.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

