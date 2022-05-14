AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CME Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in CME Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,173,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $200.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

