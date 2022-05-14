AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 188.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $150.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $327.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

