The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 3,294.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

NYSE:TKR opened at $58.28 on Friday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Timken (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.