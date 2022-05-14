AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 8,224 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 382.9% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $820,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $5,171,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,969,972 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.36 and a 200-day moving average of $108.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $153.43.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

