AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

