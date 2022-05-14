AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LFUS stock opened at $264.99 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.31 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.76 and its 200-day moving average is $274.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

