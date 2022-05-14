Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $27.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.12.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Wendy’s by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

