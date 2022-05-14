UMB Bank N A MO Purchases Shares of 475 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,467. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $172.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.66%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

