UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.62. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.71%.

ALLETE Profile (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.