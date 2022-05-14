Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,000 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Northwest Natural worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $50.63 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.