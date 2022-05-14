UMB Bank N A MO Acquires New Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in POSCO by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period.

PKX stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.86 and a 1-year high of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

