AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after buying an additional 240,696 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $201.85 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

