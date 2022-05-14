AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Hibbett at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hibbett during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $45.32 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $595.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

