UMB Bank N A MO Purchases Shares of 352 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Airbnb by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Airbnb by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.82.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $3,263,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,573.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,588,867. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $121.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.70 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

