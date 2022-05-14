Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.11% of Granite Construction worth $90,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 43,001 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $248,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,271.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GVA. StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Granite Construction stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.40. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

