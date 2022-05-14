AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,227 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 142.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of HLNE opened at $65.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

