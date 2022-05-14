Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Position Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Hercules Capital worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTGC. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

HTGC stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.30%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

