Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $408,000 Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 658,114 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,017,000 after purchasing an additional 320,770 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,010,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,451,000 after buying an additional 74,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after buying an additional 239,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after buying an additional 547,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.94%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

