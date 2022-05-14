Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Lowered to $64.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 137.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

BROS opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,252,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,709,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,349,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $637,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $2,600,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $5,848,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

