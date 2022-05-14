Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after buying an additional 134,335 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

