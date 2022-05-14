AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE:BRC opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

