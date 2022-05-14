AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,084 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Guess’ worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guess’ by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after buying an additional 156,766 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 4,938.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 839,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $17,031,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GES opened at $20.90 on Friday. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.91.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess’ declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess’ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

