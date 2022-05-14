FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $67,306,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.64.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $116.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

