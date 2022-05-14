Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 5:01 Acquisition were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 5:01 Acquisition by 380.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 5:01 Acquisition by 240,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $519,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in 5:01 Acquisition by 3.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in 5:01 Acquisition by 35.1% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 398,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVAM opened at $9.84 on Friday. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

