SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Holdings Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,336 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SolarWinds worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI opened at $11.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 0.87. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SWI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

