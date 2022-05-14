Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Data Knights Acquisition were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKDCA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKDCA opened at $10.21 on Friday. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

