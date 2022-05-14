Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Oxbridge Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXAC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

