Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

NASDAQ LIBY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

