Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OTR Acquisition worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in OTR Acquisition by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 463,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in OTR Acquisition by 1.4% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 326,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OTR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in OTR Acquisition by 38.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

OTRA opened at $9.23 on Friday. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

