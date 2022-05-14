AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,283 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 200.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

HIW stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

