AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,157 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

