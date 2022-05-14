KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,429 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INKA. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 117.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 694,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 374,901 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,464,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $986,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

INKA stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

