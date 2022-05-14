Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,038 Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after buying an additional 266,095 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,052,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 25.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 274,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 164.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

