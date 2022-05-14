Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) Stake Cut by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aequi Acquisition were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $113,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aequi Acquisition by 22.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Aequi Acquisition by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 117,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARBGU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

