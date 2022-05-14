Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 12,483 Shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,483 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NYSE VGII opened at $9.90 on Friday. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.