AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 465,480 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,302,000 after purchasing an additional 280,477 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 366,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,480,000 after purchasing an additional 202,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSGE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

MSGE stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average is $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

