1,385 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 945,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,801,000 after acquiring an additional 212,922 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $103.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

