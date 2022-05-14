Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBAXU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,653,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000.

Shares of PBAXU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

