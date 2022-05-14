Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,456 Shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Venus Acquisition worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Acquisition by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. CVI Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Acquisition by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 130,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Venus Acquisition by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 137,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Venus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VENA stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

