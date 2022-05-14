Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $84,000 Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.95%.

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

National Retail Properties Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.