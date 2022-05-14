Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,439 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Redwire were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Redwire during the third quarter worth $24,075,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Redwire in the third quarter valued at $4,815,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Redwire in the third quarter valued at $4,767,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwire in the third quarter valued at $3,852,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Redwire by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDW opened at $3.76 on Friday. Redwire Co. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions.

