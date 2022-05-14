Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 16,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $11.10 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

