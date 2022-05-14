51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JOBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 51job by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in 51job by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 51job in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in 51job by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 51job in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

JOBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

