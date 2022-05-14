Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44,509 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,597,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 865,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 457,948 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

HYAC stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.11.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to acquire and operate a business in the consumer and consumer-related products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

