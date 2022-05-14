Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CXE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $5.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

