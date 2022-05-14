Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Springwater Special Situations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWSS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Springwater Special Situations alerts:

Shares of SWSS stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. Springwater Special Situations Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Springwater Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springwater Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.